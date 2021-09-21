PayPal releases new consumer app for crypto, savings and direct deposits By Cointelegraph

PayPal (NASDAQ:) has announced the release of a new app billed to be a one-stop-shop for all of the digital payment needs of the company’s customers.

As previously reported by Cointelegraph, PayPal CEO Dan Schulman stated back in July that the company’s super app was ready for a rollout in the United States.