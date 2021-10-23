PayPal logs its largest Bitcoin volume since May BTC price crash By Cointelegraph

(BTC) trading volumes on global payment service provider PayPal (NASDAQ:) reached $145.60 million on Oct. 20, just as the benchmark crypto rallied toward its record high near $67,000.
The latest spike in volumes came out to be the highest since the May 19 Bitcoin price crash from around $43,500 to as low as $30,000. On the day, some $304 million worth of BTC changed hands, almost double the volumes logged on Oct. 20.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.