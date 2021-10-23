Home Business PayPal logs its largest Bitcoin volume since May BTC price crash By...

PayPal logs its largest Bitcoin volume since May BTC price crash By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) trading volumes on global payment service provider PayPal (NASDAQ:) reached $145.60 million on Oct. 20, just as the benchmark crypto rallied toward its record high near $67,000.

The latest spike in volumes came out to be the highest since the May 19 Bitcoin price crash from around $43,500 to as low as $30,000. On the day, some $304 million worth of BTC changed hands, almost double the volumes logged on Oct. 20.

Bitcoin PayPal volumes. Source: ByBt.com
Bitcoin interest on internet peaked on Wednesday. Source: Google (NASDAQ:) Trends
BTC addresses with balance greater than $1. Source: CoinMetrics, Messari