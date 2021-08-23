PayPal Launching Crypto Service in the UK By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

PayPal Launching Crypto Service in the UK

PayPal (NASDAQ:) will launch its crypto services in the UK.

Moreover, it will use Paxos to help it let users buy and sell crypto.

PayPal aims to help more customers take part in the crypto market. This just in: PayPal will launch its crypto services in the UK. The US-based online payments giant announced on Monday that it will let British customers buy, hold and sell digital currencies starting this week. This will mark the first international expansion of PayPal’s cryptocurrency offering. Before this, it launched the same in the US, for the first time ever. Speaking to CNBC, Jose Fernandes da Ponte said: It has been doing really well in the US. We expect it’s going to do well in the UK.” Da Ponte is PayPal’s general manager for blockchain, Continue reading on CoinQuora