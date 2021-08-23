PayPal launches crypto services for UK customers By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

PayPal launches crypto services for UK customers

Beginning this week, residents of the United Kingdom will be able to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies through PayPal (NASDAQ:) for the first time — marking a significant milestone for a company that began offering digital asset services less than a year ago. The global payments provider announced Sunday that U.K. customers will soon have access to (BTC), Ether (ETH), (LTC) and (BCH) through PayPal’s website and mobile app. The announcement marks the first expansion of PayPal’s cryptocurrency services beyond the United States — a service that first launched in November of last year. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph