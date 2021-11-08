PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3



Investing.com – PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) reported on Monday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

PayPal Holdings Inc announced earnings per share of $1.11 on revenue of $6.18B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.07 on revenue of $6.23B.

PayPal Holdings Inc shares are up 4.36% from the beginning of the year, still down 25.91% from its 52 week high of $309.76 set on July 26. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 24.01% from the start of the year.

PayPal Holdings Inc shares gained 0.83% in after-hours trade following the report.

PayPal Holdings Inc follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

PayPal Holdings Inc’s report follows an earnings missed by Berkshire Hathaway A on Saturday, who reported EPS of $4302.7 on revenue of $73.08B, compared to forecasts EPS of $4536.17 on revenue of $72.79B.

JPMorgan had beat expectations on October 13 with third quarter EPS of $3.74 on revenue of $30.44B, compared to forecast for EPS of $3 on revenue of $29.79B.

