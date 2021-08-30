PayPal exploring stock-trading platform for U.S. users -CNBC

Article content

Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc jumped on Monday after a report that it is exploring ways to let its U.S. customers trade individual stocks on its platform.

The payments company also hired brokerage industry veteran Rich Hagen, CNBC reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter. Hagen is the chief executive officer of Invest at PayPal, as well as the co-founder and former president of brokerage Ally Invest, according his LinkedIn page.

PayPal did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The company has 400 million accounts and launched cryptocurrency trading in the US earlier in the year.