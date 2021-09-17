PayPal completes crypto trading rollout for UK customers By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
PayPal (NASDAQ:) officially announced on Friday that all eligible customers in the United Kingdom can now buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies using their PayPal accounts.

Customers can trade four major cryptocurrencies: (BTC), Ether (ETH), (LTC) and (BCH). As announced previously, crypto trading will only be available to PayPal customers with verified identities.