PayPal completes crypto trading rollout for UK customers By Cointelegraph

PayPal (NASDAQ:) officially announced on Friday that all eligible customers in the United Kingdom can now buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies using their PayPal accounts.
Customers can trade four major cryptocurrencies: (BTC), Ether (ETH), (LTC) and (BCH). As announced previously, crypto trading will only be available to PayPal customers with verified identities.
