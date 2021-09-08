PayPal, Citrix Rise Premarket; Bumble Falls By Investing.com

By Peter Nurse
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Wednesday, September 8th. Please refresh for updates.
PayPal (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1.3% following the announcement that the digital payments company has acquired Japan’s Paidy for 300 billion yen ($2.7 billion) to expand its presence in the world’s third largest ecommerce market.
Bumble (NASDAQ:) stock fell 3.9% after the dating site operator announced that shareholders led by Blackstone (NYSE:) will sell at least 15 million shares, around 12% of the company’s entire equity, cashing out another part of their holding.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:) stock rose 7.1% on a Wall Street Journal report saying that activist hedge fund Elliott Management has accumulated a stake of more than $1 billion in the software company, and is seeking to boost its valuation.
Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1.2% after the U.S. electric vehicle maker sold 44,264 China-made vehicles in August, a jump from 32,968 in July and 33,155 units in June. Most were reportedly exported to Europe.
Nio (NYSE:) ADRs fell 2.9% following the announcement that the Chinese electric vehicle maker plans to sell up to $2 billion in new American depositary shares to fund its expansion.
Coinbase (NASDAQ:) stock fell 3.2% after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission threatened to sue the crypto exchange if it goes ahead with its plans to launch a program allowing users to earn interest by lending crypto assets.
McAfee (NASDAQ:) stock fell 2.8% following the news that existing investors will sell 20 million shares of the antivirus software maker, around 12% of its outstanding equity.
