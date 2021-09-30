Paychex Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Paychex Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Paychex (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Paychex announced earnings per share of $0.89 on revenue of $1.08B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.8009 on revenue of $1.04B.

Paychex shares are up 15% from the beginning of the year, still down 8.77% from its 52 week high of $118.22 set on August 16. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 12.6% from the start of the year.

Paychex shares lost 0.79% in pre-market trade following the report.

Paychex follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Paychex’s report follows an earnings beat by Costco on September 23, who reported EPS of $3.9 on revenue of $62.68B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.58 on revenue of $61.41B.

Lululemon Athletica had beat expectations on September 8 with second quarter EPS of $1.65 on revenue of $1.45B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.19 on revenue of $1.33B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar