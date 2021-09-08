Paulina Porizkova Rocks Black Bikini While ‘Slathered’ In Body Oil – Hollywood Life

Paulina Porizkova stuns in a black bikini and gold-flecked body oil as she reflects on celebrating imperfections: ‘Body shaming is so last decade.’

Allow Paulina Porizkova to make the case for gold-flecked body oil. The model, 56, shared a new photo of herself slathered in Laura Geller Beauty gold-flecked body oil in a two-piece black bikini on Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 7. She also reflected on body imperfections and declared that body shaming “is so last decade.”

“From my recent job in LA, slathered in Laura Geller gold-flecked body oil. @lauragellerbeauty,” she captioned the post. “My daughter-in-law Colleen @colleenotcasek came to visit the set, and took this photo by the very glamorous grill- which was not a part of the photo shoot.”

“For those of you who are tempted to tell me to eat a burger, I’m tempted to tell you NOT to eat one,” the model continued. “But won’t. Body shaming is so last decade. Let’s celebrate who we are, wrinkles and imperfections and all.” Paulina used hashtags that read, “Between J.Lo and Betty White” and “sexy has no expiration date.”

The sexy snapshot comes after the model posed nude for the September issue of Los Angeles Magazine. In the accompanying interview, Paulina reflected on ageism in Hollywood and, like in her various candid Instagram posts, chatted about embracing the act of growing older. She reflected on sharing unfiltered images sans makeup and clothes and all.

“Most of the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, but the negative ones have been so mean,” she told the magazine. “They’re like, ‘You’re so desperate,’ or ‘It’s time to retire, grandma.’ But I looked at those pictures of myself without makeup or without clothes, and I just thought, ‘Hey, I look pretty good for my age.’”

Paulina proudly shared the stripped down cover on her Instagram in mid August, calling on followers who were uncomfortable with older women celebrating their bodies to hit the unfollow button. “I am very proud to be the cover and a part of this LA Magazine issue on ageism,” she wrote. “We are doing much better in celebrating beauty that comes in many different sizes and colors, but age is still something to be conquered.”

She added, “For all of you who have an issue with an older woman celebrating her body and age, there is an unfollow button. Don’t make an ass of yourself by showing us all you don’t know how to use it.”