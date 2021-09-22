Paulina Porizkova Goes Makeup-Free & Shows Off Filter-Free Skin – Hollywood Life

Paulina Porizkova showed off her flawless skin as she declared she was wearing ‘no makeup’ and using ‘no filters’ in an Instagram post shared on Sept. 21.

Paulina Porizkova, 56, doesn’t need makeup or Instagram filters to look or feel radiant. The supermodel took to the social media platform to share a video on Sept. 21, while getting a facial and further proved that self-care is wealth. The model paid a visit to her dermatologist’s office to get a hydra facial and shared a video of her treatment via Instagram. So luxe!

She captioned her post: “A little time for self care with my favorite hydro facialist Bittany Blancato, who works at @drhalaas office. She shot the video for herself with super focus and super high solution and I’m kinda wincing seeing myself in such excruciating detail. But the facial does make you glow beautifully and feels really good.”

Of course, her fans were pleased to see the model taking care of herself. “There’s that smile we love!!!,” one fan commented with a trio of red heart emojis. One fan was surprised by the filter-free video and said, “You’re so beautiful. Have you done any other non-surgical treatments?”

This isn’t the first time the Czech-native showcased her natural beauty. On Aug. 28, the beauty shared a stunning bare-faced selfie to once again embrace her natural wrinkles and aging. The model was joined by the absolute best company, her sweet gray cat Oskar! She captioned the post: “Happy weekend from Oskar and I,” Paulina wrote in her caption, adding hashtags for “#nomakeup #nofilters #greypride #catsofinstagram #oskarthecat.”

The beauty has been spending most of her time focusing on herself since her split with ex-boyfriend Aaron Sorkin, 60. Paulina confirmed the break-up on Instagram on July 20 and revealed that she was “grateful” for the relationship. “I’m so grateful for his presence in my life,” she wrote alongside a paparazzi snapshot of the two. “He helped heal me and reclaim myself. There truly may be no better man, no man who’s more genuinely ‘good.’”

She continued, “He’s brilliant and witty and funny and sexy,” she continued. “But it doesn’t matter how much we may wish we were birds of a feather – we’re still a duck and a goose.”