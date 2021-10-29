Paula Abdul Does Halloween Dance Routine: Video – Hollywood Life

Paula Abdul choreographed some dance moves with Pennywise, Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, and Ghostface. Watch the clip!

Only Paula Abdul could lead a dance routine with Pennywise, Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, and Ghostface. The singer and choreographer, 59, shared a delightful video of herself choreographing some of horror’s top antagonists on Instagram on October 28. Perhaps Hollywood’s next biggest hit is a horror movie musical?

The famed dancer has been getting into the Halloween spirit with a series of spooky — and funny — content. Paula recently shared a brief clip on Instagram and TikTok that featured deadly clown Pennywise watching her from the shadows as she brushed her teeth. The video had a comedic flare, combing a mash up of Rockwell‘s “Somebody’s Watching Me” and Gotye‘s “Somebody That I Used to Know.”

The star also recently shared a photo of her in a yellow raincoat with Pennywise, a nod to Georgie’s yellow raincoat from the It films, which could be seen HERE.

It’s been a busy year for Paula, who has appeared in TV shows like CBS’s Secret Celebrity Renovation and Fox’s The Masked Singer. In April, Paula returned to her American Idol roots, filling in for judge Luke Bryan after he tested positive for COVID-19 in the reboot series. In a press interview with HollywoodLife and other media outlets after the show, Paula — who previously served as judge between seasons one through eight — called her “nostalgic” return “fun.”

“It was fun for me and I really adore these two,” Paula said of judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. “They made it really fun for me. It was nostalgic. It was all sorts of stuff. It was fun. I couldn’t imagine coming into something where I didn’t have a connection with the other judges. It was nostalgic.” Katy also gushed about the veteran judge.

“She did eight seasons, twice as long as we have, so she gave us so many wonderful moments,” the singer told reporters. “Even, like, giving encouragement to these kids that she has only seen once. I feel it was a boost to all their confidences. And it was nice to have some fun fashion to my left because usually it’s a suede jacket or a leather jacket!”