Paul Rudd People’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive Reactions

I shan’t be tolerating Paul Rudd slander! Ever!
Anyway, it’s clear that I am not the only disciple of this ideology since the 52-year-old was just picked by People as this year’s Sexiest Man Alive.
And, because the Clueless alum is sexy, he cannot wrap his head around such a distinction. “I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’ This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me.”
The Marvel actor — who’s soon to be helming the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel — joked that his friends are going to give him “so much grief.” “As they should. I would,” he admitted. But, that’s not stopping him from making it his new brand: “I mean I’m going to lean into it hard. I’m going to own this. I’m not going to try to be like ‘Oh, I’m so modest.’ I’m getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that’s why they’re my friends.”
Of course, now that he’s an officially certified hottie (all the real ones have known for years now, but I digress), he’s looking forward to being part of an exclusive club of solely sexy men. “I’m hoping now that I’ll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with [George] Clooney and [Brad] Pitt and [Michael] B. Jordan. And I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yachting life.”
Finally — a Sexiest Man Alive that’s for the people! (Pun not really intended, but there it is.) Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best reactions to this incredibly important, honestly life-changing news: