Paul Rudd People’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive Reactions

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

I shan’t be tolerating Paul Rudd slander! Ever!

Table of Contents

I am only somewhat kidding when I say that I believe Paul Rudd — and our collective admiration of him — can unify us as humankind.


Mike Pont / WireImage / Getty Images

Will division always exist? Surely. But under the Paul Rudd Cinematic Universe it becomes much, much less likely.

Anyway, it’s clear that I am not the only disciple of this ideology since the 52-year-old was just picked by People as this year’s Sexiest Man Alive.

And, because the Clueless alum is sexy, he cannot wrap his head around such a distinction. “I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’ This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me.”


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Of course, unbeknownst to him, this makes him even more sexy. It’s just science.

The Marvel actor — who’s soon to be helming the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel — joked that his friends are going to give him “so much grief.” “As they should. I would,” he admitted. But, that’s not stopping him from making it his new brand: “I mean I’m going to lean into it hard. I’m going to own this. I’m not going to try to be like ‘Oh, I’m so modest.’ I’m getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that’s why they’re my friends.”


© Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Of course, now that he’s an officially certified hottie (all the real ones have known for years now, but I digress), he’s looking forward to being part of an exclusive club of solely sexy men. “I’m hoping now that I’ll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with [George] Clooney and [Brad] Pitt and [Michael] B. Jordan. And I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yachting life.”


NBC

He continued in jest, “And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to that.”

Finally — a Sexiest Man Alive that’s for the people! (Pun not really intended, but there it is.) Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best reactions to this incredibly important, honestly life-changing news:

Is that Paul Rudd…#SexiestManAlive?! I knew this day would come. Congrats, man 🥳 I hope you continue to never age so you can continue to hold this title. https://t.co/OrD8OThrFn


Twitter: @MarkRuffalo / People / Via Twitter: @MarkRuffalo

if someone is voted sexiest man alive they should just do a fully nude photoshoot with a hard boner. it is 2021 grow up https://t.co/gm5E9NTGve


Twitter: @babylulu / @PopCrave / Via Twitter: @babyIulu

I have no objection to Paul Rudd being named sexiest man alive. That wholesome gem been fine for decades, let him get his flowers


Twitter: @msolurin / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @msolurin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR