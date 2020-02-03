Paul Rudd celebrates the victory in the Super Bowl of the Kansas City Chiefs in the field with son Jack

Former Kansas City resident and Chiefs fan Paul Rudd, known for his ability to defy the aging process, was on the field for Super Bowl LIV to celebrate the victory of his beloved Kansas City Chief Super Bowl . The 50-year-old actor had his teenage son Jack by his side, and the spectators were surprised to see how much they looked alike.

Paul and Jack were dressed in a Kansas City Chiefs shirt: Paul wore red and Jack wore white. And, the father-son duo shared their excitement with Fox Sports, as they had both been waiting for a Chiefs Super Bowl to win their entire lives.

The happiest people in the stadium? Intransigent @Chiefs Fans Paul Rudd and his son Jack!@pschrags is in it: pic.twitter.com/QdIOsijQP7 – FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020

"It feels like I'm seeing colors for the first time in my life," Rudd said after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers by the score of 31-20. “Poor Jack had a nosebleed, he was so excited. Nothing is better than this. "

Jack added: "It doesn't even feel real. I have a bloody nose and I don't even know when it happened."

Twitter immediately lit up with fans commenting on the similar appearance of Paul and Jack. One fan wrote that the conclusion of the Super Bowl is how much Paul Rudd's son looks like, and another wrote that Rudd's incredible ability to not grow old has led him and his teenage son to be the same age.

Rudd moved to Lenexa, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City, when he was ten years old and one of the most famous fans of the Chiefs. He and his wife, Julie Yaeger, are parents of the children Jack and Darby, whom Rudd says are "great Marvel fans."

LeSean McCoy's son is a big fan of Ant-Man. He didn't have a good time meeting Paul Rudd. 😂 (🎥: @ CutonDime25) pic.twitter.com/4MxSZCTP45 – theScore (@theScore) February 3, 2020

However, Rudd explained to We weekly Last fall your children are not really impressed with your role of Ant-Man. He said he is "just his father,quot; and that his children "just want to know what Tom Holland is like."

Rudd also told the store in 2018 that Jack and Darby visited him on the Marvel sets and saw the Ant-Man suit. But, once they are on set, their biggest concern is "where is the table with free candy?" After grabbing a couple of things, Rudd says his children are ready to leave.

Paul Rudd's latest project Living with yourself It is currently available for streaming on Netflix. And his next movie Ghostbusters: Beyond It is scheduled to hit theaters on July 10.



