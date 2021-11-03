Patriot Battery Metals Completes Inaugural Drill Program

Corvette-FCI Property, James Bay, QC

Article content VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Patriot”) (CSE: PMET) (OTCQB: RGDCF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce the completion of the final hole of its inaugural drill program at the Company’s Corvette-FCI Property (the “Property”), located in the James Bay Region of Quebec. The program targeted the CV5-6 Spodumene Pegmatites, part of a more than a 25 km CV Lithium Trend, as well as the Elsass and Lorraine prospects, which form part of the more than 10 km long Maven Copper-Gold-Silver Trend. The 15-hole, 2,047 metre drill program is the first drill testing to date along these two highly prospective trends, as well as the first drill program by the Company on the Property to date. Program highlights include:

Article content CV5 – three (3) drill holes, totaling 609 metres, targeting lithium bearing pegmatite

CV6 – one (1) drill hole, totaling 148 metres, targeting lithium bearing pegmatite

CV12 – one (1) drill hole, totaling 114 metres, targeting lithium bearing pegmatite Maven Copper-Gold-Silver Trend – ten (10) drill holes totaling 1,176 metres

Core sample assays for the first two drill holes are expected later this month Blair Way, Company President and Director, comments: “This drill program has gone exceptionally well, and we are very excited about the assay results pending. The team have done a great job wrapping up before the snow flies. I look forward to the interpretation and modelling of the dataset – drill hole, surface sampling, and geophysics – that we will be completing in the coming weeks as we advance our understanding of this new and emerging lithium district we have identified.”

Article content Final sample processing will be completed shortly with the final shipment to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Ancaster, ON, anticipated to be completed this week. Core samples from the program have been submitted for multi-element analysis (including lithium, silver, and base metals) by four-acid digestion with ICP-OES finish (package 1F2), as well as tantalum by INAA (code 5B) on pegmatite samples, and gold by fire assay (1A2B-30) for Maven Trend and other select samples. The Company notes that it has developed a COVID Management Plan for the program and has carried out its field activities while adhering to all federal, provincial, and regional restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mineral exploration has been recognized as an essential service in Canada and the Province of Quebec.

Article content Qualified Person Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release. About Patriot Battery Metals Inc. Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing battery, base and precious metals. The Company’s flagship assets are the wholly owned Corvette Property and the FCI Property (held under Option from O3 Mining Inc.) located in the James Bay Region of Québec, and the 100% owned Freeman Creek Gold Property, located in Idaho, USA. The Corvette-FCI Property includes the wholly owned Corvette claim block, and the FCI East and West claim blocks held under Option from O3 Mining Inc. The claim blocks are contiguous, and host significant gold-silver-copper-PGE-lithium potential highlighted by the Golden Gap Prospect with grab samples of 3.1 to 108.9 g/t Au from outcrop and 10.5 g/t Au over 7 m in drill hole, the Elsass and Lorraine prospects with 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, and 171 g/t Ag in outcrop, and the CV1 Pegmatite Prospect with 2.28% Li2O over 6 m in channel.

Article content The 100% owned Freeman Creek Gold Property hosts two major advanced targets – the Gold Dyke Prospect with a 2020 drill hole intersection of 4.11 g/t Au and 33.0 g/t Ag over 12 m, and the Carmen Creek Prospect with surface sample results including 25.5 g/t Au, 159 g/t Ag, and 9.75% Cu. In addition, the Company holds the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC; the Golden Silica Property, BC; and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada. For further information, please contact us at info@patriotbatterymetals.com Tel: +1 (778) 945-2950, or visit www.patriotbatterymetals.com . On Behalf of the Board of Directors, “BLAIR WAY” “ADRIAN LAMOUREUX” Blair Way, President & Director Adrian Lamoureux, CEO & Director

Article content Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions, and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “expects” and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company’s future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements . The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release

