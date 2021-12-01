Patrick Mahomes Talks LeBron James Relationship In Interview – Hollywood Life

After an adorable Twitter exchange with LeBron James on Nov. 28, Patrick Mahomes opened up about what his relationship with the pro basketball player is like.

Worlds colliding! One of basketball’s biggest stars, LeBron James, and one of football’s biggest stars, Patrick Mahomes, have more than just sports in common — they’re also both dads. Patrick is a new father, with his daughter, Sterling Mahomes, being less than one year old, and he marveled over the experience in a tweet on Nov. 28. “Being a dad is cool!” he wrote. LeBron, who has three kids of his own, took notice of the message and responded, “Coolest thing ever!!!”

Coolest thing ever!!! https://t.co/CbKdBDPbud — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 29, 2021

Fans went wild over the exchange between two of the hottest athletes in their respective games, and were stoked about the friendship. The following day, on Nov. 29, Patrick opened up further about his relationship with LeBron in a radio interview. “I’ve talked to him a couple of times and kind of built a little bit of a friendship there,” he explained. “I mean, obviously, I have a ton of respect for the guy, but it was kind of a spur-of-the-moment tweet.”

Patrick explained that he was playing with his nine-month-old daughter when he randomly blasted out the tweet, which LeBron responded to. “He has a couple sons and a daughter that are all great athletes and great people,” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback added. “So I know it’s just a cool moment to be a dad and be able to see a little you growing up.”

While LeBron has been playing professional basketball since 2003, Patrick is ten years his junior, and has only been in the NFL since 2017. So, before he was actually friendly with LeBron, the NBA star was a hero to him. “He was someone that I watched growing up, my whole entire life pretty much — him dominating and he’s still dominating the league,” Patrick gushed .”So it definitely was a surreal moment to talk to him for the first time. You meet him and know he’s kind of just…he’s a real dude, just like everyone else. [I] got some advice from him. He’s a great guy.”

Patrick is part of LeBron’s “More Than A Vote” organization, which encourages people to vote in elections, so the two have connected on that level, as well.