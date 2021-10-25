Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Take Daughter To A Pumpkin Patch – Hollywood Life

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes’ baby girl is getting in the Halloween spirit. The NFL star joined his fiancée and daughter for a trip to a pumpkin patch, and it’s cute to see how big Sterling has gotten!

“Nothing stronger than the bond right here,” Brittany Matthews captioned the Instagram gallery she posted on Oct. 20. Brittany, 26, and Patrick Mahomes, 26, took their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, to a farm for a pumpkin picking party. Sterling, 8 mos., dressed up in a cream-colored outfit with a mustard-yellow bow around her head. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback kept it semi-casual, wearing shorts with a hoodie, along with a hat that read “Family.” Brittany’s light pink sweats were chic with her maroon top, but the best accessory she had on was her smile. The fitness guru couldn’t look any happier while spending time with her fiancé and child.

Sterling had fun, too. She posed for photos in between her mother and father. In one shot, she looked a little disappointed that she was sitting in a tractor. In another picture, when she sat next to a pumpkin, she seemed more content. It was also cute to see how she was bigger than a pumpkin. “Sterrrrr,” wrote one fan. “Beautiful family!” “So precious!!!” added another, and the sentiment was echoed throughout the comments section. “OMG SHE’S POSING! Like a full smile and everything.” “Love. Love. Love!” “So darn cute.”

In early August, Brittany and Sterling decided to pay Patrick a visit while he was getting ready for the 2021-22 NFL Season. The two swung by the Chiefs’ training camp. Patrick, while wearing his yellow practice jersey and red Nike pants, smiled while standing next to his family. “Sterling’s First Camp!” Patrick captioned the shot he posted to his Instagram. “If you can’t tell, Sterling was very excited to see her daddy,” she wrote in a post to her Instagram page. “Her face says it all.”

Brittany and Patrick welcomed Sterling in February 2021. Since then, the little girl has grown up quickly, and has made frequent appearances on her parents’ social media pages. Sterling has quickly become the next great “sports star’s kids,” like Riley Curry and Chosen Newton. In July, the Madden football franchise recruited Sterling for a very special mission: to tell her daddy he was entering the “99 Club” for the third year in a row. The video game company rated Patrick’s skills 99/100 (meaning he’s good in the video game), a coveting ranking in the sports video game world. Sterling helped break the news with a festive outfit and helped her daddy celebrate the accomplishment.