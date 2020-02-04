Patrick Mahomes and the Make-A-Wish recipient celebrate the Super Bowl at Disney

While it is tradition that football players celebrate a Super Bowl victory at Disney World, Patrick Mahomes It helped make this trip extra magical.

After beating the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's Big Game, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback visited the Florida theme park to enjoy the attractions and participate in the Magic Kingdom parade. However, I was not alone. Disney also partnered with Make-A-Wish-Foundation to help 10-year-olds NathanielThe dream come true.

Patrick and Nathaniel, both from Texas, rode Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance together at Disney & # 39; s Hollywood Studios and appeared in the celebration parade along with Mickey, Minnie and the rest of their friends. Given that Nathaniel is a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and that Patrick is his favorite player, the day was very special.

Disney also worked with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to bring 17 other children who dreamed of going to the Super Bowl to the park for the grand parade. In addition, Disney donated $ 1 million to the non-profit organization in honor of Patrick's performance.