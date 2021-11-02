Patreon to explore expansion into crypto realm By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Patreon executives again teased their company’s expansion into the world of crypto at a 2021 Creator Economy Summit by The Information panel. Patreon CEO Jack Conte appeared with chief product officer Julian Gutman, saying:

Conte noted that while the platform doesn’t currently have full-time employees focused on cryptocurrency, it was considering hiring them. Gutman went on to say, “I think for us, really thinking through how we’re continuing to ensure we’re creating a sustainable recurring future for creators is why we’re evaluating the crypto space more broadly.”