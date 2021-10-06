Party Photos – Hollywood Life

Nicki Minaj knows how to spoil her one and only! The singer threw her baby boy, ‘Papa Bear,’ a Kung-Fu Panda-themed party for his big day.

Happy first birthday, “Papa Bear.” Nicki Minaj, 38, and husband Kenneth Petty, 43 celebrated their son’s big day in the best way possible, by throwing a Kung-Fu Panda themed birthday party!

The “Superbass” crooner went all out for her baby’s birthday. In a series of photos and videos the singer shared to her Instagram on October 5, the singer decked out their backyard in Kung-Fu Panda colors, banners, and balloons. In one of the pics, Nicki had the sweetest caption for her baby boy.

“On Sept. 30th you turned 1. Mama is so proud of you, PapaBear,” Nicki writes. “You’re the best boy in the whole wide world. I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son. Mommy & Daddy will never stop loving you. #KungFuPanda.”

The birthday love didn’t stop there, friends and fans took to the comments to share their well wishes. “Happy birthday Papa bear!!!!!! Kiyan is waiting to play basketball with you!!,” Lala Anthony wrote alongside a few heart emojis. RHOA alum Phaedra Parks wrote, “Happy Birthday Papa Bear happy born day to the Queen that carried you.”

The sweetest tribute may have been from Nicki’s mother Carol, who wrote a cute poem for her grandson, affectionately nicknamed after the birthday boy himself. The Maraj matriarch shared a pic of him on Instagram on October 1 to wish him a happy birthday with a poem, which you can read here.

Nicki and Kenneth wed in October 2019 and announced her pregnancy in July 2020 with an Instagram photo of a pregnancy photo shoot, shot by photographer David LaChapelle. “#Preggers. Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude,” she wrote at the time. “Thank you all for the well wishes.”

During a Twitter Q&A with fans on September 9, Nicki revealed that she wanted to expand her family following the arrival of her son. When a fan asked Nicki if she wanted her “family to grow,” she responded with a “grow.” She also revealed how motherhood has changed her as a person. “More patience & understanding with everyone,” Nicki responded. “He makes me so happy.”