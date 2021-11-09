PartnerRe Ltd. Reports Third Quarter and Nine Month 2021 Results

Article content

Large catastrophic losses were $297 million for the third quarter and $417 million for the first nine months, and included the impacts of Winter Storm Uri, Hurricane Ida, European Floods and losses on aggregate covers related to these events



Cash provided by operating activities was up 42.0% for the third quarter to $428 million and 10.1% for the nine months to $860 million



PartnerRe Ltd. (“the Company”) today reported net income available to common shareholder of $70 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to income of $206 million for the same period of 2020. Net income available to common shareholder was $317 million for the first nine months of 2021, compared to income of $2 million for the same period of 2020.

Operating income was $54 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to operating income of $18 million for the same period of 2020. Operating income for the first nine months of 2021 was $246 million compared to an operating loss of $209 million for the same period of 2020. Operating income for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 improved over the same periods of 2020 as a result of improvements in current accident year attritional loss ratios.

Operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income or loss available to common shareholder and excludes after-tax net realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, foreign exchange gains and losses, interest in results of equity method investments, prior years’ reserves development subject to adverse development cover, and loss on redemption of preferred shares. The Company calculates annualized operating ROE using Operating income (loss) for the period divided by the average common shareholder’s equity outstanding for the period. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Regulation G” for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

On October 28, 2021, EXOR Nederland N.V. (Exor) and Covéa Coopérations S.A. (Covéa) announced they entered into a memorandum of understanding under which, following completion of Covéa’s required consultation with works councils in France, the parties would enter into a definitive agreement for Covéa to acquire the Company (the Covéa Acquisition). The Covéa Acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including antitrust, regulatory and other approvals.