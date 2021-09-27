PARSIQ Launches 1M $PRQ Incentive Programme for IQ Pool Participants By CoinQuora

- PARSIQ launches 1M $PRQ Incentive Programme.
- Here, the 1M $PRQ will be distributed to IQ Pool (NASDAQ:) Participants.
- The participants are also eligible for staking and earning additional rewards.
PARSIQ, a cryptocurrency platform that monitors on-chain data, recently announced its new $1M PRQ Incentive Program for IQ pool participants. This serves as a remarkable milestone for the PARSIQ ecosystem, following the addition of the IQ protocol on PARSIQ’s blockchain suite. With this, PRQ token holders can now lend tokens to platform participants and earn additional rewards.
Moreover, PARSIQ is taking the next step in the evolution of blockchain and bringing significant value to the PRQ token. Now, all PRQ token holders can begin staking their assets through the IQ Protocol Liquidity pools. More so, this will enhance the utility of the PRQ token and will create an incentive fo…
