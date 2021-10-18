PARSIQ Is Now An Amazon AWS Technology Partner, Can Help Thousands of Businesses Benefit From Blockchain Monitoring By DailyCoin

PARSIQ Is Now An Amazon AWS Technology Partner, Can Help Thousands of Businesses Benefit From Blockchain Monitoring



PARSIQ is proud to announce it has acquired the status of Amazon (NASDAQ:) AWS Technology Partner. The news marks a big step forward for the blockchain service provider. Through this status, mainstream adoption of blockchain comes one step closer, thanks to combining rich on-chain data and the off-chain world in real-time.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is the global partner program for Amazon’s AWS. The main focus lies with helping Partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions/ Moreover; the APN provides business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support for all members. Becoming part of APN paves the way for service providers to reach a broader audience and build meaningful connections.

PARSIQ, as a member of the APN, has now achieved the Technology Partner status. It is a firm nod of approval from Amazon to PARSIQ and the technology the team is building. As a result, over one million active AWS users will benefit from PARSIQ’s data monitoring and smart trigger services. In addition, PARSIQ connects the off-chain world with on-chain data and vice versa, ushering in many potential use cases for blockchain technology.

Traditional businesses can benefit from PARSIQ’s blockchain monitoring solutions and gain valuable insights.

As an AWS Technology Partner, PARSIQ will be able to host network nodes on AWS and use them for increased AWS Partner Network visibility. Additionally, the PARSIQ services can be offered to millions of companies as the AWS Partner Network grows and expands globally every quarter.

Every APN Technology provider provides software solutions host on or integrated with the AWS platform. Partners include ISVs, SaaS, PaaS, Developer Tools, Management and Security Vendors. PARSIQ, with its blockchain-based approach, can now achieve mass adoption of its technology by connecting blockchains with the off-chain world.

PARSIQ CEO Tom Tirman adds:

“We are pleased to join the AWS Partner Network and getting Amazon AWS Technology Partner status, which puts us another step closer to achieving our vision. Moreover, this provides us with the invaluable opportunity to engage with over a million AWS customers who through this network can utilise PARSIQ monitoring and Smart Trigger services to innovate and create new business models across industries.”

PARSIQ will launch a native application on the AWS marketplace to foster that approach, providing direct access to all of the ecosystem’s technology. That approach will help PARSIQ bolster its technology solutions and provide thousands of companies with valuable tools. The PARSIQ app will launch on the AWS marketplace in 2022. AWS participants can run the app on their own AWS servers.

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Join to get the flipside of crypto

Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.

[contact-form-7]

You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.

Continue reading on DailyCoin