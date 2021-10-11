Parse Biosciences Extends RNA-Seq Kit Reach to Australia and New Zealand through Decode Sciences Agreement

Under an agreement between the parties, Decode Science has been appointed a distributor of the Parse product portfolio for Australia and New Zealand. Decode Science will provide customer service, technical support, sales and marketing, distribution, and related logistical efforts for the Parse Whole Transcriptome Kit (WTK), Cell Fixation Kit, and Nuclei Fixation Kit.

SEATTLE — Parse Biosciences today announced a partnership with Decode Science to provide Parse’s single-cell RNA-seq solution to the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Article content

Decode Science is the premier distributor for genomic and multi-omic products with established relationships at key accounts in the region. The Decode team takes pride in enabling their customers to publish faster with better results.

Earlier this year, Parse Biosciences introduced split-pool combinatorial barcoding to the market – a disruptive, intrinsically scalable single-cell RNA-seq technology that doesn’t require a separate hardware purchase. The approach, originally demonstrated in a 2018 Science paper with SPLiT-seq, has been substantially improved prior to commercialization.

The Parse Biosciences assay transforms each cell into a unique reaction compartment instead of physically isolating the cells. In addition to providing substantially lower rates of data contamination, referred as multiplets in the industry, sequencing is considerably more efficient and cell size restrictions are eliminated.

The Parse Bioscience WTK assay is the first-in-class single-cell assay that enables the profiling of up to 48 samples and 100,000 cells or nuclei. The Cell and Nuclei Fixation kits enable researchers to fix and store suspensions for up to 6 months – a capability highly desired in the field, especially for time-course studies.

“The Parse team is elated to include Australia and New Zealand in the global expansion,” said Alex Rosenberg, CEO and Cofounder of Parse Biosciences. “We see these markets contributing substantially to our success and found the perfect partner in Decode.”

“Decode Science is excited to bring Parse Biosciences to the Australian and New Zealand life science community,” said Josh Warburton, Managing Director of Decode Science. “Parse Biosciences’ technology moves single-cell results beyond the limitations inherent in current techniques, enabling our customers to publish faster, in higher impact journals.”

Parse Biosciences will be presenting new capabilities of its platform at this year’s American Society of Human Genetics Meeting from October 18-22, 2021. To join, find Parse’s Industry Sessions here. You can also learn more at https://www.parsebiosciences.com/.

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences is a Seattle-based company with the mission of accelerating progress in human health and scientific research.

At the core of the company is its pioneering approach for single cell sequencing. Single-cell sequencing has already enabled groundbreaking discoveries which have led to new understandings of cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system. Parse Biosciences is providing researchers with the ability to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.parsebiosciences.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005497/en/

Contacts

Brittany Solano

brittany@jones-dilworth.com

+1 972.809.6832

#distro