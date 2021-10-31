Paris Restaurant ‘Le Bistrot d’Eleonore et Maxence’ Now Accept SHIB Payment By CoinQuora

Paris Restaurant ‘Le Bistrot d’Eleonore et Maxence’ Now Accept SHIB Payment



Paris-based restaurant, Le Bistrot d’Eleonore et Maxence now accepts .

The company has confirmed a spike in foot traffic after adding SHIB to its payment methods.

Yet still, bullish Shiba Inu keeps expanding its mainstream presence and adoption globally. As brought by this, one of the Paris-based restaurants, Le Bistrot d’Eleonore et Maxence has added SHIB as part of its payment methods.

This means that from now on, customers can go cashless and pay for food and drink at the restaurant using Shiba Inu. However, this news was discovered based on a video shared by Paris resident and crypto investor, Natheno Davy.

Shiba accepted in a restaurant in PARIS Eleanor and Maxence 39 Avenue Duquesne 75007 -Paris France Shib will be the biggest regret as the bitcoin laggards were #ShibArmy #SHIB #shiba #ShibaSwap #crypto #ShibaCoin #Robinhood #SHIBARMY pic.twitter.com/7HcMDxX6ZP — Crypto Master (@NathKamga) October 25, 2021

Upon bringing out the video, Davy noted that he confirmed SHIB payment from one of the restaurant’s staff before taking the video. “Precisely at that moment, a group of four men paid their lunch bill using Shiba Inu. It was magic!”

To also experience the SHIB payment, Davy later visited the restaurant with his friends and bought a EUR 250 buffet with SHIB. Interestingly, as Davy’s video went viral, the restaurant came out and confirmed an upward spike in foot traffic for adding SHIB as its payment method.

The restaurant has now become the best in the area. Locals are expecting a wave of restaurants to start accepting cryptocurrencies as a payment method.

Moreover, Davy disclosed that none of the existing digital currencies has been his best investment throughout his career but Shiba Inu. After revealing this, Davy even went further by saying that he loves cryptocurrency, more especially SHIB — “Crypto has the power to change everything.”

