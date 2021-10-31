Paris Restaurant ‘Le Bistrot d’Eleonore et Maxence’ Now Accept SHIB Payment By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
Paris Restaurant ‘Le Bistrot d’Eleonore et Maxence’ Now Accept SHIB Payment
  • Paris-based restaurant, Le Bistrot d’Eleonore et Maxence now accepts .
  • The company has confirmed a spike in foot traffic after adding SHIB to its payment methods.

Yet still, bullish Shiba Inu keeps expanding its mainstream presence and adoption globally. As brought by this, one of the Paris-based restaurants, Le Bistrot d’Eleonore et Maxence has added SHIB as part of its payment methods.

This means that from now on, customers can go cashless and pay for food and drink at the restaurant using Shiba Inu. However, this news was discovered based on a video shared by Paris resident and crypto investor, Natheno Davy.

Upon bringing out the video, Davy noted that he confirmed SHIB payment from one of the restaurant’s staff before taking the video. “Precisely at that moment, a group of four men paid their lunch bill using Shiba Inu. It was magic!”

To also experience the SHIB payment, Davy later visited the restaurant with his friends and bought a EUR 250 buffet with SHIB. Interestingly, as Davy’s video went viral, the restaurant came out and confirmed an upward spike in foot traffic for adding SHIB as its payment method.

The restaurant has now become the best in the area. Locals are expecting a wave of restaurants to start accepting cryptocurrencies as a payment method.

Moreover, Davy disclosed that none of the existing digital currencies has been his best investment throughout his career but Shiba Inu. After revealing this, Davy even went further by saying that he loves cryptocurrency, more especially SHIB — “Crypto has the power to change everything.”

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR