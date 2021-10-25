Paris Hilton Wears Toilet Paper Dress At Bridal Brunch – Hollywood Life

The pre-wedding celebrations continued for Paris Hilton on Oct. 23. The socialite had a bridal brunch at her home where her friends dressed her up in an outfit that was designed strictly from toilet paper!

Paris Hilton can make just about anything fashionable — even toilet paper. The bride-to-be was honored with a bridal brunch, hosted by Revolve, which was held in her backyard on Oct. 23. The event consisted of a game where guests had to split into two teams and dress Paris and her sister-in-law, Tessa Hilton, up using only toilet paper. The results were pretty epic!

Paris’s team went all-out to put together her look. They wrapped her entire body up in toilet paper and were able to make thick shoulder pads to add to the look. The ensemble was complete with a crown, which was also made out of the toilet tissue. Paris was all smiles as she posed in the bizarre outfit. Meanwhile, Tessa’s look was a longer, straight gown, which had gloves and a more Bohemian-style headpiece.

The tissue paper outfits didn’t last long, as Paris’s dogs eventually rushed in and began destroying the outfits. Underneath, Paris rocked a white mini dress with a cutout at the center of her chest. The long-sleeved mini had a ruffled pattern in the front, and Paris rocked white heels with the outfit. She pulled her hair up into a high ponytail with bangs flipped to one side, as well, and wore bejeweled gloves.

The last few weeks have been filled with pre-wedding fun for Paris. She and her fiance, Carter Reum, had a joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Las Vegas at the beginning of October. Then, she was celebrated with an Alice in Wonderland-themed bridal shower just one week later. The star-studded event was quite an affair, and Paris was the woman of the hour.

Paris and Carter got engaged in Feb. 2021, after just over a year of dating. Their wedding date has not been confirmed, but based on all of the wedding-themed activities and events that Paris has attended in recent weeks, all signs point to the big day quickly approaching!