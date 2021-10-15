Paris Hilton and Pranksy collections featured by Sotheby’s new NFT platform By Cointelegraph

Home Business Paris Hilton and Pranksy collections featured by Sotheby’s new NFT platform By...

Prestigious auction house Sotheby’s has launched a new Metaverse themed NFT platform.

The platform is dubbed “Sotheby’s Metaverse” and was announced alongside the “Natively Digital 1.2: The Collectors” (ND1.2) auction that will run between Oct. 18 and Oct. 26. The auction consists of 53 lots of tokenized art from the vaults of 19 curators.

Paris Hilton’s curation: Sotheby’s Metaverse
NFT lots: Sotheby’s Metaverse