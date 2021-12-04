Roommates, the parents of 15-year-old school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley are currently on the run from police and listed as fugitives. This update comes just hours after Ethan Crumbley’s parents were charged with involuntary manslaughter for their role in helping their son, who allegedly killed four people and injured seven others earlier this week.

Speaking about the whereabouts of Ethan Crumbley’s parents, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard made it clear that although the couple is currently missing, he intends to make sure they are found. “If they think they are going to get away, they are not.” To ensure that they will be captured, Bouchard confirmed that Oakland County police are currently working with the FBI and the U.S. Marshal Service, while also adding that the Crumbleys’ disappearance is “indicative [of] their intent to flee.”

Elaborating on concerns that the couple were armed and dangerous, Bouchard responded that “anything is possible” and stressed that if anyone sees the couple, they should not approach them. In response to them fleeing, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department released images of Ethan Crumbley’s parents, including the vehicle they may be driving, a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV with the Michigan license plate number DQG 5203.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Additionally, the Crumbleys’ attorney was reportedly working with authorities to make sure the couple were available to be arrested—but it’s now been confirmed that they are no longer communicating with their attorney.

As we previously reported, Ethan Crumbley’s parents were officially charged with involuntary manslaughter earlier today during an announcement via press conference.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Parents Of Michigan School Shooting Suspect Ethan Crumbley Are Reportedly On The Run After Being Formally Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter appeared first on The Shade Room.