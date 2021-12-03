Parents Of Michigan School Shooting Suspect Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter (Update)

Earlier this week, a shooting occurred at a Michigan high school where four students, unfortunately, lost their lives, and several others were injured. The suspect in the shooting was later identified as 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley. Now the child’s parents are also being charged for the shooting.

According to the Associated Press, Ethan’s parents Jennifer and James Crumbley have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said that the parents’ actions in the incident went “far beyond negligence.”

She continued to say, “The parents were the only individuals in the position to know the access to weapons. The gun seems to have been just freely available to that individual.” Ethan, who is being charged as an adult, is facing at least 24 charges following the incident, including murder, attempted murder, and terrorism. Following the shooting, officials confirmed that Ethan’s dad purchased the gun that was used in the shooting just four days before the incident.

During the press conference where McDonald announced the charges against the parents, she also shared that a teacher had seen Ethan looking up ammunition on his phone while in class. The school called his mother to notify her, however, they say they received no response from her. There were reportedly text messages between Ethan and his mother about the incident where investigators said that she said, “Lol…I’m not mad at you, you have to learn not to get caught.”

Mc Donald said to WJR-AM, “All I can say at this point is those actions on mom and dad’s behalf go far beyond negligence. We obviously are prosecuting the shooter to the fullest extent…There are other individuals who should be held accountable.”

As previously reported, Ethan has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, and his bond was denied.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Parents Of Michigan School Shooting Suspect Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter (Update) appeared first on The Shade Room.