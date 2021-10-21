Pardison Fontaine & Megan Thee Stallion Share A Recap Of Their First Anniversary Together

It has been a year since Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion made their relationship official, and as we previously reported, they shared photos and videos to commemorate their first year together. However, on Wednesday, the couple both shared how they spent their special day together.

Both Megan and Pardi shared photos and videos from their special evening together.

The couple enjoyed their evening with matching pajamas, red roses, candles, hibachi food, and Pardi even surprised Megan with an iced-out chain. He said, “I don’t know who bought all the iPhone 13s but baby was mad as hell I couldn’t find her one thank you @luxe_vvsjewelers for helping me get out the dog house and putting the icing on the cake for the special day.”

Megan also shared her own recap of their special evening together, and simply said “Pardi girl.”

Megan first confirmed her relationship with Pardi back in February of this year while speaking to her fans on Instagram live. After confirming, Pardi shared photos and videos from their first Valentine’s Day together.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

