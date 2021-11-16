Paradigm unveils new $2.5B crypto fund By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Crypto investment firm Paradigm has revealed a new $2.5 billion”New Venture Fund” to expand its investment into cryptocurrency companies and protocols.

According to a Nov. 15 announcement, Paradigm co-founders Fred Ahrsam and Matt Huang stated that “the fund and its size are reflective of crypto being the most exciting frontier in technology.”