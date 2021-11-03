Parabolic gains for OriginTrail, Maker and XYO Network rouse ‘altseason’ hopes By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Calls for the arrival of an altseason are growing louder on Nov. 3 after the price action for altcoins is on the rise and (BTC) price lingers at the $62,000 support level.

At the moment, gaming tokens, supply chain-related projects and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols are scorching hot and as shown below, many altcoins posted double and triple-digit gains on Nov. 3.

Top 7 coins with the highest 24-hour price change. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. TRAC price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. XYO price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. MKR price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro