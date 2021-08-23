Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content MELBOURNE — The Papua New Guinea government and U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp plan to resume talks on the P’nyang natural gas project, nearly two years after their negotiations halted, Exxon confirmed on Monday. In November 2019 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-papua-exxon-mobil-lng-idUSKBN1XW0AS, talks tied to a $13 billion expansion of the country’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports fell apart with the government saying Exxon was unwilling to negotiate on the country’s terms.

Article content Papua New Guinea has been pressing for better returns for the impoverished country than it obtained in the original PNG LNG agreement in 2008. “We look forward to further discussions with the government to align on a gas agreement that ensures fair benefits for project stakeholders and the people of PNG,” Exxon said in an emailed comment, declining to elaborate on details of the discussions. The talks are focused on developing the P’nyang gas field. Exxon and its partners, including Oil Search Ltd, had intended to develop P’nyang to feed a new processing unit, or train, at the two train PNG LNG plant. However, since the talks collapsed, the thinking has moved toward developing P’nyang further down the track to feed the existing trains as the current gas sources dry up, rather than expanding PNG LNG, Oil Search has previously said.