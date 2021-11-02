Panther Protocol and SupraOracles Collaborate — Enables Cross-Chain Private DeFi By CoinQuora

Panther Protocol and SupraOracles Collaborate — Enables Cross-Chain Private DeFi



Reportedly, Panther Protocol and SupraOracles collaborated to introduce cross-chain and private decentralized finance solutions (DeFi). Through this partnership, the two will work hard to advance the DeFi industry and present a much-needed infrastructure to cater to a global audience. This collaboration will also empower both users and developers to fuel more competition and innovation in the flourishing DeFi industry.

A new partner joins @ZKPanther! https://t.co/nKgIPSo4pq@SupraOracles provides a novel oracle toolset to build, deploy and manage real-time data applications. The stack offers stellar performance, agility and robustness in interchain environments. Onwards! $ZKP $PriFi — Panther Protocol (@ZKPanther) November 1, 2021

In detail, Panther Protocol partnered with SupraOracles to create a private DeFi ecosystem with cross-chain functionality. According to reports, since the technology gives developers a novel oracle toolset to build, deploy, and manage real-time data applications, Panther’s choice for SupraOracles is straightforward. More so, the technology stack offers astronomical performance, agility, and robustness.

Panther Co-Founder and CEO — Oliver Gale noted,

The SupraOracles partnership is one grounded in the need for low latency, flexible and cross-chain oracle services. As DeFi scales into high-value retail user and institutional use cases privacy, speed, security and compliance will become the keywords of successful teams.

Notably, the vision of Panther Protocol and SupraOracles align through exploring cross-chain operations. In the world of DeFi, interoperability and privacy work together. Hence, by combining the two, users and developers will be able to enter a new and enhanced DeFi paradigm.

On the other hand, with this partnership, SupraOracles will generate data service feeds custom-tailored to support Panther’s needs. Moreover, it will become the Trust provider for data types required for Panther’s Prover-Verifier mechanism — a vital cog on the machine for zero-knowledge attestations. Similarly, SupraOracles’ Multi Helix-Ledger (MHL) is extremely efficient in moving and accessing value between chains without compromising speed, authenticity, and security — thus, it will also be essential in the collaboration’s smooth operations.

SupraOracles Co-founder and CEO — Joshua D. Tobkin adds,

Panther Protocol’s unique value proposition is its ability to appeal to legacy financial institutions that want to protect user privacy while still abiding by regulatory requirements. SupraOracles is also built to bridge the gap between DeFi and traditional financial institutions. So, our projects are not only compatible from a technical perspective, but also agree on the importance of welcoming TradFi into DeFi.

Lastly, Panther Protocol will also commit to using SupraOracles’ cross-chain capabilities in the InterChain DEX for cross-chain alignment and data consistency. As Panther reiterated, this is an important key for enabling a true interoperable decentralized finance. These oracles will provide pieces of relevant data like price feeds, complex financial information, and many others.

Suffice to say, the collaboration between Panther Protocol and SupraOracles shows a promising future ahead of it. For now, the public is yet to see how things will unfold for the two.

