Panther Protocol and Supra Oracles join forces To Enable Cross-Chain, Private DeFi By DailyCoin

Panther Protocol and Supra Oracles join forces To Enable Cross-Chain, Private DeFi



Panther Protocol and SurpaOracles join forces to introduce cross-chain and private decentralized finance solutions. Both parties will advance the DeFi industry and introduce much-needed infrastructure to cater to a global audience. In addition, the partnership will empower users and developers alike to fuel more competition and innovation in this booming industry.

Panther Protocol partners SupraOracles to create a private DeFi ecosystem with cross-chain functionality. The choice for SupraOracles is straightforward: their technology gives developers a novel oracle toolset to build, deploy, and manage real-time data applications. Moreover, the technology stack offers stellar performance, agility, and robustness.

Moreover, the vision of Panther Protocol and Supraoracles align through exploring cross-chain operations. Interoperability and privacy can go hand-in-hand in the world of decentralized finance. By combining the best of both worlds, users and developers will enter a new DeFi paradigm.

Panther Co-founder and CEO Oliver Gale comments:

“The SupraOracles partnership is one grounded in the need for low latency, flexible and cross-chain oracle services. As DeFi scales into high-value retail user and institutional use cases privacy, speed, security and compliance will become the key words of successful teams.”

Through the partnership, SupraOracles will generate data service feeds custom-tailored to Panther’s needs. SupraOracles becomes the Trust provider for data types required to support Pantherś Prover-Verifier mechanism, a crucial cog in the machine for zero-knowledge attestations. The Multi-Helix Ledger (MHL) is extremely efficient to move and accessing value between chains without compromising speed, authenticity, or security.

Panther will also commit to using Supra’s cross-chain Oracle (NYSE:) capabilities in the InterChain DEX for cross-chain alignment and data consistency. These oracles can provide various pieces of crucial data, including price feeds, complex financial information, and so forth.

SupraOracles Co-founder and CEO Joshua D. Tobkin adds:

“Panther Protocol’s unique value proposition is its ability to appeal to legacy financial institutions that want to protect user privacy while still abiding by regulatory requirements. SupraOracles is also built to bridge the gap between DeFi and traditional financial institutions. So, our projects are not only compatible from a technical perspective, but also agree on the importance of welcoming TradFi into DeFi.”

