Panther Protocol and Polygon Have Struck a Partnership By CoinQuora

  • Panther Protocol and Polygon have struck a partnership.
  • Both parties agree that privacy is very important for their users.
  • Panther will soon launch its MVP on the Polygon platform.

Polygon — the Layer 2 scalable solution known as ‘Ethereum’s Internet of Blockchains’, is partnering with Panther Protocol. The latter specializes in creating private scalable infrastructure for smart contract platforms, Web3, and DeFi.

Panther Protocol is building its MVP on Polygon. The goal here is to bring compliance-friendly selective disclosure mechanisms and interoperable privacy to the Polygon network. In return, Polygon will provide technical support and will help Panther collaborate with projects on its ecosystem.

For instance, it will assist in cases like developing efforts of privacy features that empower end-users. To add on, Polyg…

