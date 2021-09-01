Pantera-backed Braintrust launches token on Ethereum mainnet By Cointelegraph

Decentralized talent network Braintrust has officially launched its BTRST token on the mainnet, setting in motion a new governance framework as it aims to drive mass enterprise adoption of its services.
The project launched publicly in June 2020 and has now generated $31 million in gross services revenue, up from $3.5 million during the time of the unveiling, Braintrust announced Wednesday. Since June of last year, Braintrust’s community has tripled in size, boasting enterprise clients such as Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:), Atlassian (NASDAQ:), Porsche, Under Armour (NYSE:) and Wayfair (NYSE:). The average monetary value of projects listed on Braintrust has grown to $57,000, with some as large as $300,000. Project listings have also tripled.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.