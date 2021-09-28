Home Business Pandemic-led U.S. home improvement demand boosts Ferguson annual profit By Reuters

Pandemic-led U.S. home improvement demand boosts Ferguson annual profit By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

(Reuters) -London-listed plumbing supplies provider Ferguson Plc reported higher annual profit on Tuesday, as customers spent more on home improvement projects during the pandemic.

Although the pandemic drove strong interest for home renovation across many western markets as people stayed indoors, U.S.-focused Ferguson said it expected demand to taper later this year.

The company said underlying trading profit climbed 32% to $2.10 billion in the full year ended July 31.

Revenue rose 14% to $22.79 billion, with the United States contributing more than 94%.

The firm declared a final dividend of 166.5 cents per share, making it a 15% jump in the total dividend for the year.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©