Panasonic unveils prototype battery to help Tesla lower production costs

Article content TOKYO — Panasonic on Monday unveiled a new large prototype battery designed to help Tesla Inc lower electric vehicle (EV) production costs, in a move the Japanese company’s battery chief said would deepen business ties with its key U.S. customer. During a media roundtable where Kazuo Tadanobu showed the battery that is around five times the size of those currently used by Tesla, he also said Panasonic had no plans to make cheaper Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries for more affordable EVs.

Article content Tesla’s decision to diversify battery suppliers to companies such of South Korea’s LG Energy Solution, and China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL), and Panasonic’s sale of Tesla shares had raised questions over the future of their decade-long partnership. But as the sole manufacturer of the 4680 format (46 millimeters wide and 80 millimeters tall) battery, Panasonic should remain a critical link in the EV maker’s supply chain, at least for its pricier models. “We have developed this because of the strong desire of the other party, and we think this can only lead to stronger ties,” Tadanobu said. He did not say when Panasonic, which operates a plant in Nevada that supplies Tesla, would begin full-scale production.