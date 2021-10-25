Panasonic unveils prototype battery for Tesla By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A man is seen next to Panasonic Corp’s logo at Panasonic Center in Tokyo, Japan, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon



TOKYO (Reuters) – Panasonic (OTC:)’s battery unit head on Monday unveiled a powerful prototype battery he said will deepen business ties with U.S. electric car maker Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc.

He also said the company had no plan to make cheaper lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries for electric vehicles.

Kazuo Tadanobu, the head of Panasonic’s energy business, spoke during a media roundtable.