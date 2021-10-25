Panasonic unveils prototype battery for Tesla By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Panasonic (OTC:)’s battery unit head on Monday unveiled a powerful prototype battery he said will deepen business ties with U.S. electric car maker Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc.
He also said the company had no plan to make cheaper lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries for electric vehicles.
Kazuo Tadanobu, the head of Panasonic’s energy business, spoke during a media roundtable.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.