Pamela Uba First Black Woman To Be Crowned Miss Ireland In Pageant’s 74-Year History!

TSR We Global: Black women are winning all over the globe–most recently in Ireland where a gorgeous sista was just crowned Miss Ireland in the pageant’s 74-year history!

Pamela Uba, however, is much more than a pretty face, hunny! The 26-year-old, who entered the competition as Miss Galway, is a model and a medical scientist, according to Insider. She broke barriers as the first Black woman to be crowned Miss Ireland since the event was established in 1947, according to the pageant’s press release.

Uba also worked as a frontline worker at the University Hospital of Galway during the pandemic.

“It’s like a dream come true. Words can’t even begin to describe how I’m feeling right now, or have been feeling for the past week leading up to the final,” Uba recently wrote on her Instagram recently under a photo of her debuting her Miss Ireland 2021 sash and emerald crown.

“It has been such a privilege to get to know, stand beside and go through this unique journey with so many extraordinary young women in the competition,” she continued.

In the press release, Director of Miss Ireland Brendan Marc Scully called Uba “a joy from the very start” and said she “put her heart and soul into her Miss Ireland journey.”

“She won the most amount of Miss Ireland challenges coming first in the debating challenge as well as the sports challenge. She was also outstanding in the talent challenge, and the charity challenge,” Scully said.

Uba is a native of South Africa and moved to Ireland when she was 8 years old, according to the press release. At the time, she and her family came to Ireland seeking asylum from Johannesburg.

In her interview with the Irish Times, Uba said: “It means so much to me. I am so grateful I can show girls that color is not something that holds you back and it doesn’t matter where you come from, the world is your oyster.”

Following her victory, Uba will go on to represent Ireland at the 70th Miss World pageant in Puerto Rico this December.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Pamela Uba First Black Woman To Be Crowned Miss Ireland In Pageant’s 74-Year History! appeared first on The Shade Room.