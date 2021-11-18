‘Pam & Tommy’ Trailer Highlights Couple’s Sex Tape – Hollywood Life

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s infamous sex tape is the intense focus of the highly anticipated Hulu miniseries ‘Pam & Tommy,’ starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, in the wild first official trailer. See it here.

The first official trailer for Hulu’s Pam & Tommy is here and it’s giving us serious flashbacks of when Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee‘s sex tape went viral! The network released the sneak peek of the limited series, which is set to be released on Feb. 2, 2022, on Nov. 18 and it gives viewers a glimpse into the focus of the feature as well as Lily James and Sebastian Stan‘s incredible transformations into the former power couple.

The entire one minute and 55 second trailer shows the moment that Pam and Tommy’s sex tape, which was made on their honeymoon in 1995, got into the hands of others after an electrician stole it from their home, leading to it getting leaked and becoming one of the most famous sex tapes in history. Seth Rogan, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, and Andrew Dice Clay can be seen in their epic roles throughout the trailer and of course, Lily and Sebastian show off their head-turning similarities to the Baywatch and Motley Crue star.

At one point, Sebastian’s Tommy rolls up in a car and flaunts his tattoos and piercings and another moment shows Lily’s Pam running in her iconic Baywatch swimsuit while filming the series of the same name. The clip also shows the lovebirds’ concerned reactions when they realize their sex tape got into the wrong hands and could potentially be leaked. “Every second that passes, this tape could be spreading,” Lily’s Pam says before Sebastian’s Tommy replies with, “Baby, we will get it back.”

After Pam and Tommy’s sex tape leaked, they fought back and in 1998, they won a copyright-infringement suit against Internet Entertainment Group, the company that sold it online. The Hulu series is reportedly “a comedic take” on the headline-making situation but apparently not everyone is in support of it. Pam, herself, reportedly isn’t too happy about the show and thinks it’s “a joke and cheap knock-off,” according to The Sun.

“She’s never heard of the actors playing her or Tommy, and doesn’t care to know them. She and her family think the show is a cheap knock-off,” a source told the outlet. “The whole thing is a joke to them.”

As far as Tommy goes, he spoke out about his own reaction to the series during an interview with ET Online at the MTV Video Music Awards in Sept. “I know Sebastian, he’s playing me. From what he’s told me, it’s a really beautiful story,” he said. “I think a lot of people would think it’s one thing, but it’s really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There’s different laws now. The story is actually cool, but what actually happened wasn’t. But he tells me it’s pretty wild.”

Check out the full Pam & Tommy trailer above.