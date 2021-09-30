Palihapitiya says SPAC slowdown separated ‘wheat from chaff’

Article content Venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya, whose huge bets on “blank check” acquisition companies earned him the moniker of “SPAC King,” said he remained bullish on the long-term health of such deals despite a recent slowdown. Palihapitiya has raised billions of dollars in the stock market through SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, created to buy unspecified private companies. The targets assume the listing of the so-called blank-check firms to become public companies.

Article content The recent correction, after a boom that lasted several quarters, was needed to separate the “the wheat from the chaff,” he told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission should make SPAC sponsors put up more at-risk capital to “have more skin in the game” and be better aligned with investors, said Palihapitiya, who has so far launched 10 SPACs and backed several other deals. “The incentives aren’t aligned to create great outcomes from the beginning of a SPAC to the end of a SPAC. And the most important thing we need to do is to force the people that are the sponsors to have much more capital at risk,” he said. “So if I want to raise a billion-dollar SPAC, I have to come up with $100 million.”