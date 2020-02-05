Palestinian teenager killed in protest as tensions rise over US plan Israel News

A Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli fire during clashes in the southern part of the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

"Mohammed al-Haddad, 17, was killed by a bullet that penetrated his heart in clashes with the occupation (forces) in the Bab al-Zawya area," according to the ministry.

The teenager was killed in Hebron, where a few hundred hard-line Jewish settlers live in a heavily guarded enclave in the heart of a Palestinian city.

There have been relatively small protests in the occupied West Bank since the president of the United States, Donald Trump, revealed his plan for the Middle East last week, with protesters who sometimes threw stones and incendiary bombs at Israeli forces.

The Israeli military spokesman's office said in a statement that the soldiers "identified a Palestinian who threw them a Molotov cocktail (and) responded with fire to eliminate the threat."

The Palestinians have flatly rejected Trump's proposal in the Middle East, which offers them limited self-government in scattered pieces of territory with a capital on the outskirts of Jerusalem, while allowing Israel to annex large parts of the West Bank.

In Gaza, the army said it pointed to a Hamas weapons manufacturing site. There were no reports of victims.

The besieged territory has been relatively calm in recent months as part of an informal truce between its Hamas rulers and Israel, but the tension has increased since Trump revealed his plan.

Palestinians, as well as much of the international community, see settlements in the occupied West Bank and East of Jerusalem – territories seized by Israel in the 1967 war – as illegal and a great obstacle to peace.