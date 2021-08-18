Palantir Technologies Now Accept Bitcoin Payments By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Palantir Technologies Inc. now accepts payment.

This hints that the company is exploring crypto massively.

The crypto community welcomed the announcement.

According to a Twitter post by Bitcoin Magazine, Billionaire Peter Thiel’s software company Palantir Technologies Inc. is now accepting Bitcoin (BTC) payment. This means that customers can now pay for all Palantir Tech services anytime using BTC.

This movement represents the first time in history that Palantir Technologies is accepting Bitcoin payment. Moreover, apart from accepting BTC, this signals that the company is massively exploring when it comes to crypto.

With this said, Palantir Technologies CFO Dave Glazer has come out with his view. According to Glazer, Palantir Technologies is even planning to invest in Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.

Further, crypto Twitter was very active in responding to Bitcoin Magazine’s post. Citing from their comments…

