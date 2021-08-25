Pakistani blockchain marketplace completes record $30M raise By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Pakistani blockchain-powered business-to-business (B2B) marketplace, Bazaar Technologies, has secured $30 million in the country’s largest Series A round to date.
Bazaar announced the closure of its latest raise on Aug. 24, revealing that th Silicon Valley-based Defy Partners and Singapore’s Wavemaker Partners had led the funding round.
