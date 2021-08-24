Pakistan gets $2.75 billion in COVID-19 support funds from IMF By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

FILE PHOTO: A resident receives a dose of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a drive-through vaccination facility in Karachi, Pakistan August 3, 2021.



ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan on Tuesday received $2.75 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under a Special Drawing Rights (SDR) programme to support low-income countries hit by the coronavirus, its central bank said.

The funds, part of a $650 billion global programme, will shore up Pakistan’s foreign reserves, under pressure from a rise in the current account deficit and falling remittances from workers based abroad.

Pakistan entered a $6 billion IMF program in 2019, a sixth review of which has been pending since March.

Pakistan has reported more than 1.1 million coronavirus cases and more than 25,000 pandemic-related deaths.