Packers Rodgers removed from COVID-19 list By Reuters

(Reuters) – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was removed from the National Football League’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, clearing the way for the three-time most valuable player to play against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 last week and received widespread criticism for telling reporters in August that he was “immunized” when he was asked if he had been vaccinated.

The 37-year-old quarterback sat out the Packers’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday due to league COVID-19 protocols, which call for a mandatory 10-day quarantine period for unvaccinated players who test positive.

Green Bay (7-2) are scheduled to host the Seahawks (3-5) on Sunday.

The Packers did not say whether Rodgers would be the starting quarterback, only that he had been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Rodgers said he has an allergy to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer (NYSE:) BioNTech and Moderna (NASDAQ:) Inc and so he declined to take those.

He did not take the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) vaccine due to concerns about side effects, he said.

The NFL on Wednesday fined the Packers $300,000 and two players, including Rodgers, $14,650 each for violating COVID-19 protocols.