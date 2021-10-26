PACCAR Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. PACCAR Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3



Investing.com – PACCAR (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday third quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

PACCAR announced earnings per share of $1.08 on revenue of $5.15B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.21 on revenue of $4.85B.

PACCAR shares are up 1% from the beginning of the year, still down 15.47% from its 52 week high of $103.19 set on January 21. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 18.14% from the start of the year.

PACCAR shares gained 0.19% in pre-market trade following the report.

PACCAR follows other major Consumer Cyclical sector earnings this month

PACCAR’s report follows an earnings beat by Tesla on October 20, who reported EPS of $1.86 on revenue of $13.76B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.62 on revenue of $14B.

Autoliv Inc. SDB had missed expectations on Friday with third quarter EPS of $6.25 on revenue of $15.82B, compared to forecast for EPS of $7.01 on revenue of $16.28B.

